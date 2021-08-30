UMaT holds virtual matriculation for postgraduate students

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has held a virtual matriculation ceremony for postgraduate students for the 2021/2022 academic year.

In all, 148 students were admitted to pursue various postgraduate programmes.

The Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, in an address at the 17th matriculation for the School of Postgraduate Studies, said the University decided to use the smart classroom donated by the Ghana Chamber of Mines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

He observed that “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to teach us lessons, which shape our thoughts and the way we do things. For postgraduate students, the University has moved most of the teaching engagements virtually.”

This created a conducive learning environment as it offered students some protection from contracting the virus while on campus and a relaxed opportunity to study based on the student’s needs, Prof. Amankwah said.

He indicated that “virtual learning has its challenges and required that we all make a conscious effort to move along at the same pace with the lecturer and I trust that you will apply diligence and master that art.”

The Vice-Chancellor said as a recognised institution of higher learning with specialisation in mining, petroleum, allied engineering and management science education, they would continue to challenge students to discover their potentials and achieve the highest levels of intellectual capabilities and personal growth to meet industrial and professional needs of this country.

He, however, explained to the fresh students that, postgraduate studies were about knowledge creation and problem-solving, adding that “my challenge to you is to chart a path, which seeks to achieve any of these objectives if not all.”

Prof. Amankwah further said “be a problem solver or a generator of ideas that will add new concepts to existing knowledge. Therefore, while matriculating 148 new postgraduate students I already foresee a minimum of 148 new solutions or concepts being conceived within the next few years.”

“We as a University will try to provide all that it takes to ensure that you cope with the setbacks that you may face over the next few years of your study. Let us work together and make society a better place,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor also emphasized that “in UMaT, we always pride ourselves in the uniqueness of our products. I entreat you to become part of this special group of people whose efforts can lead to a paradigm shift, and influence society in many positive ways.

The Registrar, Mr Matthew Kwabena Okrah, led the students to take the matriculation oath, making them bonafide students of the University.

Mr Okrah advised the matriculants to take their studies very seriously, as that was the main reason for being in UMaT.