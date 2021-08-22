UMB headlines ‘Ghana Centre of The World’ Golf Tournament

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) is to headline the third edition of the “Ghana Centre of the world’ Golf Tournament, from Thursday, August, 26 to Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the ‘Centre of the World Golf Club’ in Tema (formerly Tema Country Club).

The three-day golf tournament, organized by the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is a tournament open to all golfers across Ghana and West Africa.

This year’s tournament, dubbed the “Version 3.0” edition, is part of a larger initiative by the Ministry and its a Agencies (including the GTDC) to celebrate and establish the ‘Ghana as the center of the world’ brand.

GTDC was represented by the Deputy Chief Executive Madam Akofa Dokosi, who was received by the UMB Chief Executive Nana Dwemoh Benneh.

Nana Dwemoh Benneh, Chief Executive of UMB, in a statement said God had truly blessed Ghana with many natural wonders, including the fact that ‘we are the only country that is closest to the intersection of the equator and the Greenwich Meridian.’

“We are proud, as a Ghanaian Bank to once again support and partner the agile and forward-looking GTDC in promoting tourism and the ‘Ghana Nation-Brand’ by leveraging this national asset,” he said.

He said thus, their full support for this exciting golf tournament, structured to celebrate this unique attribute.

Nana Benneh said ‘We see this initiative as a natural progression from the success chalked during the Year of Return, and in line with government’s espoused vision to make tourism a major contributor to our GPD.’

Mr Kwadwo Odame Antwi, Chief Executive Officer GTDC said “we are excited that a Ghanaian Bank, UMB, had seen the value in our strategy to grow the Ghana brand by leveraging attributes including our geographical location.”

He said research indicates that the power of sports marketing in promoting nation brands, and ‘we aim to grow this golf initiative to promote Ghana as the desired destination in Africa.’

He said ‘under the auspices of our visionary Minister, we are pursuing discussions with investors to develop the Centre of The World Golf Club into a top-notch facility, at par with what pertains in Dubai, South Africa and other major tourist destinations.’

The golf tournament is expected to attract over one hundred professional and amateur golfers from West Africa as well as captains of industries.