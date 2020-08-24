The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has organised a virtual clinic for more than 200 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across different business sectors to help sustain them within these Covid-19 times.

The webinar is one of the many initiatives the Bank had implemented to continuously engage and gain deeper understanding into customers’ needs and challenges.

The event was held on the theme: “Running a Successful SME Business in a Disruptive Environment,” a statement issued by UMB, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said on Monday.

“The Bank is committed to sustaining its SME customers who have been hard hit by the pandemic,” it quoted Mr Benjamin Amenumey, the Chief Executive of UMB, as saying.

The statement said the decision to offer financial and non-financial support including free business advisory services, extension of loan moratoriums and several other interventions was to help cushion the SMEs.

It had also helped to improve service delivery, tailor-made products and services specific to the needs of customers, especially in these uncertain times.

The statement emphasised the need for owners of SMEs to consider managing their finances prudently by allowing for the right amount of balance between risk and profit maximisation, thereby ensuring business continuity for posterity.

At the end of the maiden UMB SME Webinar, participants expressed profound gratitude for the timely nature of the session and the continuous commitment UMB had demonstrated to its customers.