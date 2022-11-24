UMB launches “Go Ghana” campaign

The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), has launched a campaign to rally support for the nation as it embarks its imminent global competition.

The campaign dubbed: the “Go Ghana” has seen staff of the bank adapt national jerseys adorned with the nations flag as their work attire for the months of November and December.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said in addition, the bank was making available paraphernalia in the national colors to anyone who visits their branches as they dial up support for the tournament.

Nana Dwemoh Benneh, the CEO of the Bank, said, “we are excited to have an episode that allows us to once more project our Ghanaianness. We are doubly excited about this as this fiesta is occurring in our jubilee year.”

He said they were a proudly indigenous Bank and since 1972 have fully supported the nation in all assignments.

“This campaign allows tangibly to express our dedication of our jubilee to our customers, i.e., Ghana. Like our customers, we always bet on Ghana, and we are confident we will go for gold in Qatar,” he said.

The Bank has made available thousands of miniature Ghana flags, bumper stickers and neck flags which are freely available to customers when they visit any UMB branch from now through to December.

Mr Kofi Akyea, the Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications and Customer Experience of the Bank said “we are proud of our Ghanaian heritage.”

He called on all customers to support the Bank rally round and fly the flag of Ghana high.