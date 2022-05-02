UMB marks Jubilee May Day celebrations with recognition of it staff

Universal Merchant Bank has marked its Jubilee May Day celebrations with the recognition of its staff both current and alumni.

The Bank celebrated all its staff with particular focus on 27 members, who have cumulatively served the Bank for 757 years.

The ‘Dedicated 27’ as they have been dubbed, are being celebrated as part of the 50th Anniversary for serving the Bank and its customers for over 20 years, and as living examples of the Bank’s core values of Speed, Passion, Excellence, Ethics and Diligence.

UMB was established as a policy bank in 1972. The Bank was purposely set up to provide an indigenous merchant banking capacity for Ghana.

Nana Dwemoh Benneh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, in commemoration, said, “This an inspiring feat and a wonderful example for colleagues to follow during our 50th anniversary celebration as a leading indigenous bank.”

He said, “we are also proud that our colleagues have progressively grown and developed their careers in the Bank and their service have been underpinned by a clear focus on customer centricity.”

Mr Akwelley Bulley, the General Manager for Human Resources, said, “The interesting feature of this cohort of talent is the progressive growth they displayed during their career here at the Bank.”

He said this was a tangible testament of the Bank as an employer of choice, and a key highlight of their Jubilee.

“Long serving staff are a remarkable example to us all on dedication, honest and hard work,” he added.

Madam Rejoice King, the Head of Trade at the Bank, on behalf of the long serving staff, said she was proud of her 34 years of service to the Bank.

“This is a great institution which has impacted Ghana positively in many ways. I urge all of us to live up to our heritage and do great things for the Bank, in its next 50 years,” he said.

“The Dedicated 27” include Benjamin Adjetey Adjei, Rejoice Natalie King, Jacob Newton Hytey, James Puorifanga Coffie, Kate Amui, Francis Ebenezer Amo-Oduro, Veronica Doku and James Kweku Awuah.

Others are Michael Mamah Nelson, Cecilia Indira Armoo, Dorothy Hackman, Audrey Bulley, Michael Akoto, Yussif Osman, Richard Abu, Vincent Larnor Adjemfra, Harriet Antwi and Marjorie Frances Simpson.

The rest are Noel Tetteh-Ashong, Betty Alberta Acquah, Sylvester Yaovi Jnr. Apedoe, Lovet Naa Korkoi Mensah, Michael Baah, Hamza Adam, Emmanuel Kofi Okyere, Annie Essah and Joseph Biney.