UMB Starts 50th Anniversary With Staff Town Hall Meeting

The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has commenced its 50th Anniversary celebrations with a massive staff town hall meeting, followed by breakfast sessions with its customers, across Ghana.

The town hall session was held at the bank’s head office in the Airport city here in Accra, with the various branches around Ghana joining virtually.

A statement issued in Accra by the Bank said the meeting was the flag-off event for the bank to commence its jubilee celebrations.

UMB opened its doors to the public in 1972 as a policy bank established by the State. It was purposely set up to assure the republic had an indigenous merchant banking capacity.

The Bank has evolved into a leading Ghanaian universal bank noted for digital innovation and leadership in corporate and public-sector banking.

Nana Dwemoh Benneh, the Bank’s Chief Executive, said, “I am exceedingly proud to be the CEO of the Bank at this milestone. The Bank has weathered many storms, to reach this mark, and we thank God for our achievements and impact. We dedicate this celebration to the greatest instruments of our success, our customers across Ghana. To them, we owe our all.”

Madam Rejoice King, the Head of the Trade Department, who had served the bank for 34 years said, “I am proud of my service here at the bank. I have felt great loyalty to the bank because the bank has always treated customers like family and has been interested in the development and promotion of hard-working staff.”

She said she had been fascinated by the bank’s focus on Ghana and in her time, she had witnessed the bank had helped Ghana by supporting the establishment of other key organizations like the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Nii Amankrah Tetteh, the Executive Director for Business, said, “we have a portfolio of some of the most loyal customers in Ghana, with who we have grown with, since 1972.”

“We should be proud of this. In this jubilee year, let’s recommit ourselves and re-engage with every single customer. Let’s continue to activate the Power of Feedback project, listen to our customers, and use their insight to delight them,” he added.

Other activities lined up for the Jubilee include customer promotions, family fun days and CSR and thought leadership activities.

UMB is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services. Licensed by the Bank of Ghana, the Bank prides itself on being a completely indigenous Ghanaian Bank.

UMB is noted for bringing a uniquely Ghanaian perspective to banking, since 1972. UMB’s strategic intent is to become a digital-first, SME focused Bank, leveraging its significant corporate banking and public-sector brand equity to evolve a profitable retail banking franchise, using technology to offer competitive products and services to customers and clients.