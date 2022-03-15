UMB To Touch Base With Customers For Golden Jubilee Celebration

The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has interacted with its customers across Ghana on the occasion of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Officials of the bank at all levels were on hand to welcome customers and to extend their gratitude for 50 years of loyalty.

UMB opened its doors to the public in 1972 as a policy bank established by the State.

It was purposely set up to assure the republic its own indigenous merchant banking capacity.

The Bank pioneered new initiatives in corporate and merchant banking in Ghana, including the deepening of the culture of capital markets in Ghana.

Nana Dwemoh Benneh, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank in a statement said, “This jubilee is totally dedicated to our customers.”

He said the bank would celebrate it by touching base with as many of its customers as “we can, essentially getting as much feedback as possible on how we can serve them better in the next 50 years.”

The CEO said the Bank had a deep and proud heritage and they were determined to continue the tradition of providing a uniquely Ghanaian perspective on banking since 1972.

“We have several customer-focused initiatives lined up in the year. In doing this, we would like to remind Ghana of our heritage and the links to our history,” he added.

Nana Benneh said the history of wholesale banking in Ghana could not be told without UMB and at the same time, they look forward purposefully to the next 50 years, where they expect to use technology to deliver competitive value to its customers.

Madam Patricia Adjei, a customer of the Bank said, “We have known UMB in the central business district, for decades and they are a true partner for business growth.”

“What we like about them is that they are Ghanaian, and seem to understand our peculiar needs,” she added

UMB is noted for bringing a uniquely Ghanaian perspective to banking since 1972.

The Bank’s strategic intent is to become a digital-first, SME focused Bank, leveraging its significant corporate banking and public-sector brand equity to evolve a profitable retail banking franchise, using technology to offer competitive products and services to customers and clients.