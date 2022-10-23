UN 77th Anniversary marked in Ghana with a walk

The United Nations (UN) office in Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Saturday organised a joint health walk in commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of the UN.

The anniversary is being marked on the theme: “Solutions Through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science.”

The UN Day health walk, which lasted for over one and half hours, began at the Forecourt of the State House, through some principal streets of Accra and back to the State House.

Participants included staff of the UN in Ghana, the Foreign Ministry, other Ministries, Departments, Agencies, as well as members of the security agencies.

The UN was established on October 24, 1945, after the Second World War, with the purpose of preventing a recurrence of the wars of the first half of the twentieth century, which brought great grief to mankind.

It was also to safeguard international peace and security.

Madam Ifeoma Charles-Monwuba, the Director/Representative, UN Office for Project Services Ghana Operational Hub, told the media that the walk signaled the kickoff of the anniversary and to sensitise Ghanaians on the essence of the organisation.

She said it was to also demonstrate the collaboration and hospitality the UN had been enjoying in Ghana as well as to improve the health of participants through exercise.

Several activities had been lined up such as a flag-raising ceremony and the signing of a cooperation framework between the UN and the Government on Tuesday, October 25.

On Tuesday evening, a cocktail reception would be held for members of the diplomatic community and Government officials, she said.

The week would also witness debate and mock on the UN General Assembly among students from selected schools in the country.

All activities were basically to showcase Ghana as a strong member of the organisation and “the UN Team is here to stay and to serve” she added.

Mr Anani Yao Kuwornu, Interim President, Ghana United Nations Students and Youth Association, said the UN/Government collaboration had been useful in promoting the development agenda of the country.