UN agencies on Wednesday condemned violence in the Central African Republic (CAR) ahead of legislative and presidential elections scheduled for Sunday.

In a statement, the country-specific configuration of the UN Peacebuilding Commission for the CAR strongly condemned recent attacks on civilians, peacekeepers, humanitarian workers, as well as violations of the Political Agreement. These grave incidents risk reversing hard-won gains achieved by the CAR in recent years, a few days before the legislative and presidential elections, said the statement.

The members of the commission call on all involved stakeholders to cease immediately all actions that could jeopardize the electoral process and the stability of the country.

It is imperative that all involved parties work together to ensure the holding of credible, inclusive and peaceful elections, said the statement.

The UN Human Rights Office said Wednesday that they were deeply alarmed by the reports of escalating violence in the CAR just days ahead of the elections.

The violence, stoked by political grievances and hate speech, has resulted in the forced displacement of civilians, including to neighboring countries, said the office.

The UN peacekeeping mission in the CAR, MINUSCA, on Wednesday denied press reports that the town of Bambari had fallen and remained under the control of the UPC armed group, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

UN peacekeepers are patrolling the streets, and the situation is under control. MINUSCA launched operations on Tuesday to expel UPC combatants and retook full control of the town, the spokesman told a press briefing.