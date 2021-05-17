A Palestinian firefighter puts out a fire that broke out on a house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, May 16, 2021. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday reached 188, including 55 children and 33 women, in addition to more than 1,000 injuries. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A Palestinian firefighter puts out a fire that broke out on a house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, May 16, 2021. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday reached 188, including 55 children and 33 women, in addition to more than 1,000 injuries. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Around 42,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have fled their homes because of Israel’s air attacks on the coastal territory.

They have sought shelter in 50 schools run by the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency in the Gaza Strip,a spokesperson for the organization said on Monday.

More than 2,500 people have been left homeless after their homes were destroyed.

Israel says it is only targeting militant positions, but some of those are in the middle of highly crowded residential areas.

According to Israel, the military is doing everything it can to avoid civilian casualties.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleTaiwan bars entry to non-nationals after Covid spike sparks worries
Next articleIsrael shells homes of Hamas commanders amid rocket fire from Gaza
Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
https://www.dpa-international.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here