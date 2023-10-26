UN ambassador expresses worry about attacks on civilian facilities in Sudan

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan voiced Thursday deep concerns over reports of continued attacks against civilian infrastructure as brutal fighting still rages in the North African country.

The facilities are necessary for the functioning of basic services, including water, sanitation, and health care, Clementine Nkweta-Salami said in a statement released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan.

“Over the past six months, I have repeatedly called on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and all parties to Sudan’s conflict to protect civilian infrastructure. International humanitarian law is clear in this regard,” she said.

“The conflict has caused untold suffering in Sudan at a scale never seen before,” she said, adding “I implore the parties, yet again, to end this terrible agony by silencing the guns.”

She noted that on Oct. 9, four people were killed in shelling on Al Nao Hospital, one of the last functioning hospitals in Omdurman city, while the attack on the Al Manara water treatment plant in the city on Oct. 21 led to a halt to the water supply.

Deadly clashes have been going on between the SAF and the paramilitary RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, killing up to 9,000 people, forcing more than 5.6 million out of their homes and leaving 25 million in need of aid, said UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths in a statement on Oct. 15.