UN and partners asks for US$1 billion for Sudan displaced

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and 64 humanitarian and national civil society organizations on Monday appealed for 1 billion U.S. dollars to provide essential aid and protection to more than 1.8 million people fleeing the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Ever since the crisis was ignited by clashes between rival military factions in mid-April, the projections concerning the escalating influx of individuals attempting to flee the violence have experienced a significant and abrupt surge.

“The crisis has triggered an urgent demand for humanitarian assistance, as those arriving in remote border areas find themselves in desperate circumstances due to inadequate services, poor infrastructure and limited access,” said Mamadou Dian Balde, UNHCR Regional Bureau Director for the East and Horn of Africa and Great Lakes, and Regional Refugee Coordinator for the Sudan Situation.

“Partners active in this response are making every effort to support those who are arriving and their hosts, but without enough donor resources, these efforts will be severely curtailed.”

The present appeal is formulated on the basis of revised expectations, which indicate a twofold augmentation from the initial May estimate aimed at addressing the crisis.

The agency has reported that an excess of 1 million refugees, returnees, and individuals from third countries have already sought refuge beyond the borders of the nation.

Essential requisites encompass vital elements such as clean water, sustenance, shelter, healthcare provisions, financial assistance, essential relief supplies, and protective services. Additionally, immediate focus is imperative for the worsening health predicament among the recently arrived individuals. Alarming rates of malnutrition, outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and measles, along with associated fatalities, are being observed in various host nations.

“It is deeply distressing to receive reports of children dying from diseases that are entirely preventable, should partners have had sufficient resources,” Balde said. “Action can no longer be delayed.”

The nations providing refuge to those escaping Sudan – namely Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Sudan – were already accommodating hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals prior to the onset of this crisis.

“Countries in the region are facing major challenges of their own and yet they continue to show remarkable generosity, but we cannot take their hospitality for granted,” he said.

“The international community needs to stand in solidarity with host governments and communities and address the persistent underfunding of humanitarian operations; this is crucial to support individuals and communities in need, pending much needed peace.”

The 2023 Sudan Emergency Regional Refugee Response Plan was introduced in May 2023, underwent revisions in both June and August of the same year. These revisions were prompted by the persistent and significant escalation in the number of individuals being displaced from Sudan, leading to an intensified humanitarian crisis.

While the demands have expanded exponentially, the resources from donors have not maintained a commensurate pace. Presently, a mere 19 percent of the augmented necessities has been secured.