UN appeals for end to violence in South Sudan’s Unity State

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has appealed to national and local leaders alongside armed groups to end escalating violence in the country’s Unity State amid death of civilians.

An UNMISS statement issued late Friday in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, decried the violence that erupted at a time when humanitarian needs in the country are rising and civilians reeling from flooding.

“The Mission urges national and local authorities to take immediate measures to reduce tensions and to prevent further escalation of the situation,” UNMISS said.

Fighting, which began in Mirmir Payam, Unity State, between the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition and armed youths, has spread to several villages in Koch, Mayiandit and Leer.

According to the UN, civilians have been killed, injured and forced to flee their homes in the past two weeks’ of violence.

In addition, civilian property was destroyed, and humanitarian supplies looted amid reports of sexual violence targeting women and girls.

The UN mission said it will ramp up its patrols, continue to work with all stakeholders at the state and national level including local authorities and communities to encourage dialogue and reduce tensions and insecurity.

It also plans to conduct missions to the affected areas to assess the situation and document allegations of violations while calling on authorities to carry out timely investigations. Enditem