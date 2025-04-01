UN Assesses Ghana’s Urban Development Amid Rapid Urbanization

A United Nations delegation has concluded a two-day visit to Ghana to evaluate the country’s potential integration into a global initiative aimed at improving urban living standards through data-driven governance.

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) team, in Accra from March 25–26, 2025, engaged Ghanaian officials on aligning the Quality of Life (QoL) Initiative with national development goals as cities grapple with swelling populations and infrastructure strains.

The QoL Initiative, spearheaded by UN-Habitat, seeks to equip city leaders with localized data to address gaps in housing, healthcare, education, and sanitation. With 58% of Ghanaians now urban dwellers—exceeding Africa’s 44% average—the program’s focus on translating economic growth into tangible welfare gains resonated with local stakeholders.

“Economic progress must be felt in people’s daily lives, not just on spreadsheets,” said Dr. Felix Addo Yobo, Director of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC). He highlighted plans for district-level QoL assessments to refine policies, adding that Ghana would leverage the initiative to “learn from global successes while addressing our unique challenges.”

At the Ghana Statistical Service, discussions centered on moving beyond GDP as the primary progress metric. Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim stressed the need for granular data on social indicators: “Understanding living conditions requires more than economic figures. We must co-develop frameworks that balance UN benchmarks with grassroots realities.”

The ECA’s Giuseppe Tesoriere praised Ghana’s commitment to “people-first development,” noting the initiative’s potential to convert data into actionable policies. Accra, one of four cities selected for the ECA’s pilot phase, will undergo detailed evaluations of service access, housing affordability, and environmental sustainability.

The visit follows Ghana’s struggles to manage rapid urbanization, with cities like Kumasi and Tamale facing overcrowded schools, erratic water supplies, and informal settlements. The QoL Initiative could bolster ongoing efforts like the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project, which targets flood mitigation and housing upgrades.

As the UN Country Team explores synergies with local agencies, the collaboration signals a broader shift toward evidence-based urban planning in West Africa, where 60% of the population is projected to live in cities by 2030. For Ghana, the partnership offers tools to navigate its urban future—balancing growth with livability in a region where cities drive 80% of economic activity.