Libya’s Ministry of Defense of the UN-backed government on Wednesday destroyed large amounts of explosive remnants of war from different conflict areas in the south of the capital Tripoli.

“As a result of the pollution in southern Tripoli and areas that witnessed heavy clashes, huge amounts of remnants of war, mines and booby traps have been collected, some of which were detonated on the spot,” said Miftah Al-Harari, head of the ministry’s Military Engineering Department.

The UN-backed Libyan government and the rival east-based army were engaged in a deadly armed conflict for more than a year in and around Tripoli, before the UN-backed government recently announced its takeover of all western Libya after withdrawal of the east-based army.

According to the Ministry of Defense, 79 explosions took place in southern Tripoli due to explosive remnants of war. Enditem

