UN boss condemns attacks on peacekeepers in Mali

By
xinhua
-
0
Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Saturday’s improvised explosive device attack against a convoy of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.

The secretary-general expressed his deep condolences to the family of the victim, as well as the government and people of Egypt.

He wished a speedy recovery to the injured, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, in a statement.

Attacks targeting UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, the secretary-general said.

He called on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly, the statement said.

Guterres reaffirmed the UN solidarity with the people and government of Mali

