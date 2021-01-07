UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed shock at the recent massacre of civilians by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said his spokesman.

Guterres strongly condemned such violence against the civilian population and urged bringing the perpetrators of these atrocities to justice.

He offered his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of the DRC, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, in a statement.

The secretary-general reiterated his call for a global cease-fire and called on all armed groups to lay down their weapons.

He encouraged the authorities of the DRC to take concrete steps to address the drivers of conflict in the east part of the country, the statement said. Guterres reiterated the determination of the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC to continue to do its utmost to protect civilians in accordance with its mandate and to support national efforts to consolidate peace and stability in the country, it said. Dozens of civilians have been killed by the ADF in the past two weeks in the DRC’s troubled east.