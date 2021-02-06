UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the agreement on a new interim executive authority for Libya.

“Today we have very good news in our search for peace. I welcome the selection by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) of a unified, temporary executive authority,” he told reporters.

He called on all members of the dialogue and the Libyan and international stakeholders to respect the results of Friday’s vote.

There is no reason for anybody not to be in agreement with this process, he said. “This process was a process agreed by all key actors — both Libyan actors and all other countries directly or indirectly involved in Libya.

It was a transparent process, and it was a process that was inclusive of all regions of the country and all political forms of expression within the country.”

It is absolutely essential to unify Libya and to move forward on the way to peace with the elections that are scheduled for December 2021 being a key element of that way to peace, said Guterres.

“It would be totally unacceptable to put into question a process that has been agreed by everybody,” he said. Guterres believed that Friday’s Geneva vote represents a breakthrough as it followed the agreement on a nationwide cease-fire. “So now we have a cease-fire. We have a political agreement about elections.

We have a new transitional authority being put in place — or going to be put in place,” he noted. “The fact that the cease-fire has been holding, even with a huge military presence on both sides and very heavy military equipment on both sides, is a signal of hope and I believe it is the duty of everybody to do everything possible to make that hope transformed into a reality.”

It is essential that all foreign fighters and mercenaries move first to Tripoli and Benghazi and then leave Libya, according to the new schedule that was defined.

And it is essential that everybody cooperates with the new authorities to make peace happen in Libya, he said.

Guterres congratulated the three new members of the Presidency Council and the prime minister-designate on their selection, and wished them every success in their mandate to lead Libya for the remainder of the preparatory phase, leading up to national elections in December 2021.

“I welcome the pledges made by the new executive authority to form a government, reflecting political pluralism, geographical representation; and its commitment to include no less than 30 percent of women in executive positions, as well as to ensure the participation of youth.”

“I also call on the new executive authority and all concerned Libyan stakeholders to approve the principles and timelines set out in the Tunis roadmap,” he said.

After the cease-fire that was agreed, the selection that took place shows that Libya is moving in the right direction, he added. The United Nations’ commitment to supporting the Libyan people in their efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous country will continue, said Guterres.

Members of the LPDF on Friday voted for a new prime minister and a new Presidency Council in UN-sponsored talks in Geneva. Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah was selected as the new Libyan prime minister and Mohammad Younes Menfi as president of the Presidency Council.

Mossa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi were selected as members of the council. The new authority will present a new government to the House of Representatives within 21 days.