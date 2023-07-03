UN celebrates Chief Imam for promoting peace 

The United Nations has applauded Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam, for his continuous commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence in Ghana and beyond.

The UN extoled the Chief Imam for using his eminence to advance peace in the religious, political, and democratic environment and described him as “an embodiment of peace”.

During a courtesy by the Heads of the various UN Agencies in Ghana led by Mr Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator, at the Chief Imam’s residence in Accra last Friday, the UN pledged to work together with Sheikh Sharabutu to ensure a peaceful continent.

The visit formed part of the Eid-Ul Adha celebrations, which was marked with special prayers last Wednesday.

The UN delegation presented a citation of recognition, assorted fruits, and products that depicted the various activities of the UN to the Chief Imam during the visit.

Mr Abani said the UN recognised the important role played by Sheikh Sharabutu in sustaining the peace enjoyed in Ghana and commended him for using his esteemed office to advance democracy and promote inclusiveness in all spheres.

“The signature of your message of peace is everywhere,” he said, and added: “The leadership you bring in preaching and demonstrating tolerance and co-existence is essential.”

Mr Abani assured that the UN would continue to support Ghana to achieve its ambitions and called for the sustenance of the peaceful coexistence enjoyed in the country as Ghana prepared to go to the polls next year.

Sheikh Sharabutu thanked the UN for the honour and commended it for working relentlessly to ensure a peaceful world.

He said the UN had a huge responsibility and required everyone to play their role in support of efforts to bring the world together for a common good.

Sheikh Sharabutu said God created diversity not for man to engage in conflict or war but for man to recognise, know, and help each other regardless of their differences.

“It is not God’s desire for us to come to the world and be divided by conflicts. We must recognise that we have a common origin and must come together,” the Chief Imam said.