UN Chief and Erdogan to deliberate on Black Sea Grain Deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he believed a “good result” on the revival of the Black Sea grain deal would be achieved soon.

Türkiye is in close contact with the United Nations (UN) on resuming the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying on Tuesday, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday.

Erdogan said he would discuss the issue with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on the sidelines of the upcoming General Assembly.

The Turkish president said Putin had two main conditions to revive the deal: first, Moscow must re-connect its agricultural bank to the Swift payment system so that it can be paid for its grain exports; second, insurance must be provided for the Russian ships involved in the deal.

Erdogan added that the UN had recently offered a proposal to address one of Russia’s demands.

“In the letter he sent on Aug. 28, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed a mechanism, not directly SWIFT as the Russians wanted, but an intermediary mechanism that would result from the SWIFT transaction,” Erdogan told reporters on his flight from Russia to Türkiye.

The deal, which was brokered by Türkiye and the UN in July 2022 in Istanbul, encountered a setback when Russia decided to withdraw from it in July, alleging unfulfilled obligations by its counterparts.