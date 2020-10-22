UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for an end to reported police brutality in Nigeria and asked for de-escalation, said his spokesman.

“The secretary-general is following recent developments in Nigeria and calls for an end to reported police brutality and abuses,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

Guterres condemned the violent escalation on Tuesday in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He called on the Nigerian authorities to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable, said the statement.

Guterres urged the security forces of Nigeria to act at all times with maximum restraint while calling on protestors to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence, it said.

The secretary-general encouraged the authorities to swiftly explore avenues to de-escalate the situation. He reiterated the readiness of the United Nations to support national efforts toward finding a solution, said the statement.

Violence escalated in Nigeria in the past few days amid clashes between anti-police brutality protestors and security forces. The state of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, imposed a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday.