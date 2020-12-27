UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for peaceful and safe legislative and presidential elections in Niger, said his spokesman.

Recalling the peaceful conduct of the Dec. 13 local elections, the secretary-general called on all national stakeholders to ensure that Sunday’s polls are conducted in an inclusive, peaceful and safe manner, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

Guterres urged the security forces to make every effort to protect the civilian population as they cast their vote, said the statement.

The secretary-general commended the government and the people of Niger for their efforts to ensure the timely holding of elections despite significant security and humanitarian challenges, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. Guterres reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to accompanying the country’s efforts to promote democracy and sustainable development, said the statement.