UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for a strengthened and renewed multilateralism as the world is striving to respond and recover from COVID-19.

“As we strive to respond and recover, we must re-examine many longstanding assumptions and reconsider the approaches that have led us astray. We must also re-imagine the way nations cooperate,” Guterres told a high-level segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on multilateralism after COVID-19.

The pandemic has underscored the need for a strengthened and renewed multilateralism: a multilateralism based on the powerful ideals and objectives enshrined in the UN Charter and in the agreements defined across the decades since; a multilateralism built on trust, that is based on international law and is geared toward the overarching goals of peace and security, human rights and sustainable development, he said.

“We need a networked multilateralism, in which the United Nations and its agencies, the international financial institutions, regional organizations and others work together more effectively with stronger institutional links,” said Guterres.

“And we need an inclusive multilateralism, drawing on the critical contributions of civil society, business, foundations, the research community, local authorities, cities and regional governments. This, in turn, will help lead to an effective multilateralism with the mechanisms it needs to make global governance work where it is needed.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has plunged the world into an acute health and economic crisis, the severity of which has not been seen in nearly a century.

The socio-economic impacts will likely unfold for years to come. The crisis risks halting and reversing progress on poverty eradication, food security, gender equality and other Sustainable Development Goals. The pandemic has exposed and exacerbated vulnerabilities and inequalities within and among countries, he said.

“It has reconfirmed that the systems on which we depend — food, trade, health, climate — are not only increasingly interdependent, but increasingly fragile.

Indeed, the pandemic has underscored the world’s fragilities not just in the face of a health emergency, but in confronting the climate crisis, lawlessness in cyberspace, and the still-very-real risks of nuclear proliferation.”

He encouraged ECOSOC to connect with a much wider global audience and develop a strengthened relationship with its subsidiary bodies and with the governing boards of UN development system entities, with a clearer division of labor with the General Assembly.

As the United Nations’ “mothership” for sustainable and inclusive development, ECOSOC can do much to advance international cooperation. ECOSOC is key in securing the active engagement of the decision-makers who are critical to financing implementation of the 2030 Agenda, said Guterres.

“At this pivotal moment, with COVID-19 still spreading, geopolitical tensions rising, and the cry for racial justice, social justice and climate justice ever more urgent, we have a responsibility to respond to the anxieties, fears and hopes of the people we serve.

A revitalized ECOSOC at the heart of a networked, inclusive and effective multilateralism can help us to do so. This is the moment for the international community to heed the current wake-up call, and move ahead with a collective response in unity and solidarity,” said the UN chief.

ECOSOC is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations. It coordinates the economic and social affairs of the world body and serves as a deliberative forum for international economic and social issues and for the formulation of policy recommendations to member states and the UN system.

