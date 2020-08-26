UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday highlighted the Rohingya refugee crisis on the third anniversary of the mass exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

The secretary-general renewed his call to bring greater urgency to this crisis by addressing the root causes of the conflict and creating the conditions for the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of all refugees, according to Stephane Dujarric, Guterres’ spokesman.

The ultimate responsibility rests with Myanmar authorities. Beyond solutions for the immediate humanitarian suffering, accountability is an imperative for long-term reconciliation, said the spokesman said in a statement.

The United Nations will continue to stand in solidarity with all those affected by the crisis, and is committed to working with all stakeholders, including regional actors, toward a future of sustainable development, human rights and peace in Rakhine State and all of Myanmar, it said.

According to UN figures, more than 740,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar’s Rakhine State to Bangladesh since August 2017, escaping violence in Myanmar and joining earlier Myanmar refugees already displaced by previous cycles of violence.