UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the violent incidents in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), amid an evolving political crisis, said his spokesman.

The violence took place over the past two days as the ruling coalition in the DRC fell apart. President Felix Tshisekedi announced on Sunday that he planned to form a new coalition government.

If a new coalition is not possible, he would dissolve parliament and call for fresh elections.Guterres called on all political actors in the DRC to resolve their differences peacefully, through dialogue, in accordance with the Constitution and in the interests of the Congolese people, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general reaffirmed that the United Nations will continue to support the DRC government and people in their efforts to build stable and functioning institutions to address the security, health and socio-economic challenges the country is facing, said the statement.