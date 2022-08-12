UN Chief ‘Strongly Condemns’ Attack Against Mali Forces

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the most recent attack against Malian forces and reiterates his commitment to restoring peace in the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

The attack took place August 7 in response to Malian troops fighting the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) terror group.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack against the Malian Armed Forces in Tessit, Ansongo region, on 7 August, which resulted in a high number of casualties and loss of life,” the statement said. “He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Mali, who continue to pay a high price in their continued fight against terrorism. He wishes a swift recovery to those injured.”

The UN Chief reiterated the commitment of the United Nations, including through its mission in Mali, to restore peace, the statement added.