Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned the heinous attack by unidentified assailants on a village in the province of Yagha in the Sahel Region of Burkina Faso, which resulted in the killing of over 100 civilians, including seven children.

Through a statement attributable to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief expressed his outrage over the killing and underscored the urgent need for the international community to redouble support to member states in the fight against violent extremism and its unacceptable human toll.

The secretary-general expressed his deepest condolences to the victims’ families, as well as to the government and people of Burkina Faso.

He wished those injured a speedy recovery and conveyed the full support of the United Nations to the authorities in their efforts to overcome the threats to the peace, stability and unity of the country, the statement said.

