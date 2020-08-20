United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged all stakeholders in Cote d’Ivoire to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences while the country is heading towards the presidential election scheduled for Oct. 31.

“The secretary-general is closely following developments in Cote d’Ivoire ahead of the presidential election scheduled for Oct. 31,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, at a regular noon briefing.

“The secretary-general is concerned about the violent events reported in the country over the past few days, which led to the death of several people in Daoukro, Bonoua and Gagnoa. He extends his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a prompt recovery for the injured,” said the spokesman.

“The secretary-general urges all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences and to create an environment conducive for a peaceful, inclusive and credible election. He reassures the government and people of Cote d’Ivoire of the continued support of the United Nations,” he said.

Cote d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara has said he would seek re-election in October, formally accepting the governing party’s nomination to be its candidate and defying opponents who said the constitution forbids a third term.

Ouattara, who has governed since 2011, said in March he would not run again. But his preferred successor, then-Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died in July, leading the party to ask Ouattara to reconsider.

The election is seen as the greatest test yet of the tenuous stability achieved since a brief civil war in 2010 and 2011 killed about 3,000 people following Ouattara’s first election win.