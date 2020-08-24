The United Nations (UN) and its partners have raised concerns about gaps in geographic coverage of testing of COVID-19 cases in Somalia amid daily declines in the number of confirmed cases in August.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest COVID-19 Update released on Monday that despite the progress which has been made by the government, there are some districts with no confirmed cases due to lack of testing capacity.

“In Jubaland (southern region), partners report lack of enough ventilators and oxygen machines, lack of a regional laboratory as well as inadequate funding to support Ceel Waaq and Dhobley isolation centers,” said the UN humanitarian agency.

It said around 200 out of 838 schools need support to implement protocols and measures to mitigate the pandemic risk in Somaliland.

According to OCHA, in Puntland State of northern Somalia, partners are concerned that the public has largely relaxed adherence to COVID-19 protocols and safety measures, despite cases reaching 400 in the state.