UN condemns ambush on humanitarian convoy in South Sudan

The World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Tuesday condemned the attempted ambush of an interagency UN convoy that left one peacekeeper injured.

WFP and UNMISS said in a joint statement issued in the South Sudan capital, Juba, that a convoy of 59 trucks carrying WFP food and nutrition assistance came under attack on Monday from armed gunmen 160 km from Bor in Jonglei state.

“Continued attacks on humanitarians and the attempted looting of vital relief which millions of vulnerable people depend on to survive are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” said Meshack Malo, acting humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan.

Malo said the convoy under protection of UN peacekeepers was en route to various locations to preposition much needed assistance for 95,000 people ahead of the rainy season when access becomes heavily restricted.

It disclosed that such incidents derail humanitarians’ ability to deliver lifesaving assistance to people in need during the limited window of opportunity available to reach them.

“At a time of major funding constraints, the loss of aid due to theft, looting or destruction means that every bag of food, nutrition or other humanitarian supplies looted is stolen directly from the South Sudanese families most in need,” said Malo.

The UN official noted that the latest incident brings the number of attacks against humanitarian convoys and assets to 591 since 2021.

Adding that active hostilities, sub-national violence and violence against humanitarian operations have led humanitarian organizations to seek force protection from UNMISS during the delivery of assistance.

UNMISS and WFP called on the government to carry out an investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

They also urged local communities to respect humanitarian operations and UN Peacekeepers who are working to promote peace and stability in South Sudan. Enditem