South Sudan

The UN top humanitarian official in South Sudan condemned Monday’s attack on humanitarian workers in Renk, Upper Nile state.

Alain Noudehou, humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan said incidents at two international non-governmental organizations’ compounds were reported in Renk where staff were physically assaulted by a youth group.

“If these violent incidents do not stop, it may no longer be possible to provide humanitarian assistance to people in these locations,” Noudehou said in a statement issued late Monday in Juba.

The attacks follow similar incidents barely two weeks ago in Torit, Eastern Equatoria and Jamjang, Ruweng Administrative Area.

Planned food distributions to vulnerable people in the area have been suspended following the incidents and staff movements have been restricted.

According to the UN, one organization estimates that any suspension of programs will negatively impact more than 50,000 people benefiting from food assistance, livelihoods support, health services, and water, sanitation and hygiene interventions.

Noudehou called on South Sudan authorities at all levels to protect civilians, including aid workers, noting that these attacks cannot continue.

He also called on the government to arrest the perpetrators of the Monday attack on aid workers. Enditem

