Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Libya Stephanie Williams on Thursday condemned the “dangerous social media campaigns” against the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

Williams made her remarks during a virtual meeting at the forum held on Nov. 7-15 in Tunisia’s capital Tunis to discuss a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace in war-torn Libya. Joined by 75 Libyans representing the social and political spectrum of the Libyan society, the forum resulted in the establishment of the LPDF Legal Committee. The Legal Committee will be tasked to work on the necessary arrangements for the upcoming national elections, Williams said.

The national elections will be held on Dec 24, 2021, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), which is headed by Williams, said in a statement. The UNSMIL also said that those social media campaigns “have been weaponized to actively target the LPDF process through propagating misleading and erroneous information.”