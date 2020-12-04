The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday condemned a deadly attack on school children in the city of Al Ajaylat, some 80 km west of the capital Tripoli.

“UNSMIL strongly condemns the brutal attack against children as they were leaving school in the city of Al Ajaylat, which led to the killing of a 16-year-old boy and injured two other children, all in their school uniforms,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

“The mission expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victim and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

It calls for an immediate and transparent investigation into this heinous attack and to swiftly bring perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.

The National Committee for Human Rights of Libya also condemned the attack, calling on the Interior Ministry and the Attorney General to start an investigation into the attack and to pursue the attackers.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and insecurity since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.