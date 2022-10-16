UN condemns fresh tribal violence in South Sudan’s disputed border region

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Friday condemned fresh inter-tribal violence along the country’s disputed border of Abyei with Sudan and Warrap State which has resulted in the loss of lives.

Nicholas Haysom, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative, called on the authorities to end the deadly violence between armed Dinka Ngok youth from the Abyei Administrative Area and the Dinka Twic Mayardit youth from Twic County, in Warrap State.

“We urge leaders and authorities from both communities in Abyei and in Warrap State to work expeditiously to put an end to these violent clashes, and also prevent any retaliatory attacks,” Haysom said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

He said the UN mission is gravely concerned about the hostilities, which started in February over the disputed border, with a lull in June, but saw a violent resumption in late September.

According to the UNMISS, the clashes have resulted in the loss of many lives, injuries to scores of people, the burning down of homes and properties, and the mass displacement of thousands of civilians on both sides.

“Any disputes over the border must be resolved by the appropriate national institutions, and order must be restored quickly to facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and humanitarian assistance,” Haysom said.

The UNMISS also welcomed the decision of the government to launch an investigation into the clashes and to deploy troops to the area to restore peace and order.

The oil-rich Abyei Area on the border between South Sudan and Sudan still remains a contested area since the secession of South Sudan from Sudan in 2011. Enditem