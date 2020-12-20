The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Friday condemned “acts of intimidation” against Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC).

“UNSMIL condemns the recent threats made by armed groups against the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and its subsidiary, the Brega Petroleum Marketing Company based in Tripoli,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

“The NOC is and must remain a unified, independent, and apolitical institution that works for the benefit of all Libyans.

These actions may constitute a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions and those responsible could be subject to sanctions,” it said.

UNSMIL called for support to the NOC, which “was able to quickly, and despite the exceptionally difficult circumstances, bring Libya’s oil production fully back online,” following months of blockades that resulted in losses of 11 billion U.S. dollars.

The NOC said on Thursday that an armed group “threatened and attempted to intervene in the activities of the Brega Petroleum Marketing Company.”

Amid insecurity and chaos, Libya has long suffered political division between the UN-backed government and east-based authorities, which negatively affected the oil sector, the country’s main source of income.