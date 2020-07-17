The UN humanitarian agency on Thursday condemned the recent killing of two aid workers and four civilians by armed gunmen in the Duk county area of northern Jonglei region in South Sudan.

Mohamed Ag Ayoya, interim humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan, condemned the Monday’s killing of the aid workers attached with an international NGO and four community members in Duk county.

“I strongly condemn the killing of civilians and aid workers and ask for those responsible to be brought to justice. I call upon the government and all parties to step up efforts to protect humanitarians who are taking significant risks to provide much-needed assistance to people who are living in a state where armed violence is on the rise and the threat of COVID-19 is ever present,” said Ayoya in a statement issued in Juba.

He disclosed that the slain aid workers were attacked by an unknown armed group when providing healthcare and nutrition services to mostly women and children in Pajut town center of Duk County.

“The women and children fled in fear and the armed group opened fire on them, killing two aid workers and four members of the community. The two deceased aid workers are South Sudanese nationals,” he disclosed.

This incident follows the killing of three aid workers in May, around Pieri town in Jonglei which has been experiencing a spike in inter-communal violence since January.

Ayoya also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the affected organizations and called for swift action by authorities to ensure the safety and security of aid workers in the country.

He also noted that the affected NGO will continue to provide healthcare and nutrition services in Pajut town despite fear of further attacks.

“The incident is the sixth and seventh aid worker death in South Sudan in 2020 and brings the number of humanitarians killed since 2013 to 122. Most have been South Sudanese nationals,” said Ayoya.

