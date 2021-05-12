Security Council
UN Security Council

UN Security Council members have strongly condemned the May 10 attack on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that killed Malawian peacekeeper.

A statement released Tuesday through the UN office in Malawi expressed the members of the Security Council’s “deepest condolences to the family of the victim, the Malawian authorities and the United Nations” following the loss of the Malawian soldier in the line of duty.

The attack, which occurred near Beni (North Kivu), killed 28-year-old Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga who was operating from Kiliya, one of the Malawi Battalion in Congo’s Base, Monday afternoon, according to Malawi Defence Force (MDF) statement released Monday.

The UN Security Council members have warned that the deliberate attacks and provocations against MONUSCO targeting peacekeepers “may constitute war crimes under international law”.

The members of the Security Council have since called on the Congolese authorities to “swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice”.

The MDF has described the death of the Malawi peacekeeper as a great loss to the Force.

“The Malawi Defence Force has lost a courageous, hardworking and disciplined female soldier: We greatly mourn the death of Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga. We express our deep and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” reads the statement.

The remains of the slain Malawi peacekeeper are expected to be repatriated to Malawi once the UN procedures are completed, according to the MDF statement.

In November 2018 Malawi also lost 7 peacekeepers in an offensive at Kididiwe in eastern DRC where one Tanzanian peacekeeper was also killed. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleNamibia’s manufacturing industry bears brunt of COVID-19 impact
Next articleSouth Africa’s Western Cape ready to deal with upcoming third wave of COVID-19
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here