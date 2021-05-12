UN Security Council members have strongly condemned the May 10 attack on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) that killed Malawian peacekeeper.

A statement released Tuesday through the UN office in Malawi expressed the members of the Security Council’s “deepest condolences to the family of the victim, the Malawian authorities and the United Nations” following the loss of the Malawian soldier in the line of duty.

The attack, which occurred near Beni (North Kivu), killed 28-year-old Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga who was operating from Kiliya, one of the Malawi Battalion in Congo’s Base, Monday afternoon, according to Malawi Defence Force (MDF) statement released Monday.

The UN Security Council members have warned that the deliberate attacks and provocations against MONUSCO targeting peacekeepers “may constitute war crimes under international law”.

The members of the Security Council have since called on the Congolese authorities to “swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice”.

The MDF has described the death of the Malawi peacekeeper as a great loss to the Force.

“The Malawi Defence Force has lost a courageous, hardworking and disciplined female soldier: We greatly mourn the death of Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga. We express our deep and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” reads the statement.

The remains of the slain Malawi peacekeeper are expected to be repatriated to Malawi once the UN procedures are completed, according to the MDF statement.

In November 2018 Malawi also lost 7 peacekeepers in an offensive at Kididiwe in eastern DRC where one Tanzanian peacekeeper was also killed. Enditem