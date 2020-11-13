The United Nations (UN) office in Ghana on Thursday expressed its condolences to the government and people of Ghana on the passing of its former President Jerry John Rawlings.

A statement by the office said it is deeply saddened “to learn of the passing of the former Ghanaian president.”

“On behalf of the United Nations in Ghana, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, government, and people of Ghana on the loss of this esteemed patriotic Ghanaian,” said Charles Abani, UN resident coordinator for Ghana.

He said the legacy of the late former president, including his selfless service and dedication to the promotion of integrity, democracy, and development of Ghana and its peoples, “has left an indelible mark on the country, sub-region, and continent.”

“President Rawlings will be remembered for his astuteness and commitment to democratic governance in Ghana and on the continent,” Abani added.