UN Economic Commission Chief Calls for Comprehensive Reparative Justice for Africa

Claver Gatete, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), has urged the global community to embrace a broader vision of reparative justice for Africa—one that goes beyond mere financial compensation.

Speaking at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Gatete emphasized the need for a transformative agenda that addresses the root causes of Africa’s economic challenges and ensures the continent’s long-term prosperity and sovereignty.

The session, themed “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” provided a platform for Gatete to articulate a compelling case for reparative justice. While financial restitution remains a critical component, Gatete argued that true justice must also tackle the structural inequalities and systemic barriers that continue to hinder Africa’s development. “Colonialism, exploitation, and the transatlantic slave trade have left deep scars on Africa,” he stated. “These injustices robbed the continent of its people, resources, and dignity, and their legacy still shapes the economic inequalities we see today.”

Gatete’s call aligns with growing global momentum for reparations, particularly from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which has been actively pursuing legal avenues to secure compensation for the descendants of enslaved Africans. Nations like Barbados and Jamaica have also advocated for direct payments and debt cancellations as essential steps toward reparative justice. However, Gatete’s vision extends further, emphasizing the need for systemic changes that empower Africa to chart its own economic future.

Among his key proposals is the reform of the global financial system, which he argues has long marginalized Africa. “Africa remains underrepresented in global financial decision-making,” Gatete noted. “We need a restructured system that ensures equitable representation and allows African nations to shape economic policies that benefit our people.” He also highlighted the importance of leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to boost intra-African trade and industrialization, reducing the continent’s reliance on external markets.

Gatete further stressed the need for stronger partnerships with the African diaspora, describing them as a vital resource for economic collaboration and knowledge exchange. He also called for the accelerated implementation of the African Union Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, which he believes will enhance regional cooperation and integration.

Another critical issue raised by Gatete is the need for African nations to prioritize value addition to their natural resources. Despite possessing approximately 30% of the world’s mineral reserves, Africa earns only a fraction of the potential revenue from these resources. “We export raw materials cheaply and import processed goods at high costs,” he explained. “By adding value to our resources, we can retain more earnings and create jobs for our people.”

Gatete’s remarks have sparked a renewed conversation about how Africa can move beyond historical grievances to build a self-sufficient and empowered future. His vision of reparative justice is not just about addressing past wrongs but also about creating a foundation for sustainable development and economic independence. As the continent continues to grapple with the legacies of colonialism and exploitation, Gatete’s call for a comprehensive and transformative approach offers a roadmap for a more just and equitable future.