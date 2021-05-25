Intergovernmental Authority on Development
Intergovernmental Authority on Development

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) announced Monday that they have entered into a two-year agreement to support the harmonization of remittance policies across IGAD countries.

In close collaboration with the IGAD member states of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda, and with the IGAD Secretariat’s technical experts, UNCDF will map out all the relevant policies and regulations within each IGAD country.

The team will then analyze them to see contradictory or inconsistent guidelines, suggest priority areas for harmonization, and propose concrete steps for implementation, said IGAD and UNCDF in a joint press release.

“These efforts are all ultimately aimed at keeping remittances flowing in this region where they are vitally important, and shifting more of them from the informal unregulated networks into safe, regulated, and transparent channels,” it said.

Along with harmonizing the policy and regulatory frameworks that govern remittance flows, the IGAD/UNCDF initiative will seek to build a robust body of market research, with data about both the supply and demand for remittance services.

Key to the initiative will also be the understanding of how remittances, if shifted from cash to digital channels, could be the gateway for migrants and their families to other value-added financial products that could build their resilience and financial health, said the press release.

Toward that end, IGAD and UNCDF will also facilitate peer-learning exchanges between key stakeholders including that of the IGAD Secretariat, central banks and other relevant authorities together with remittance service providers and other private-sector actors so that all stakeholders may learn first-hand about each other’s constraints, priorities, goals, and incentives, it said.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleVietnamese man detained in Angola for possession of 20 kg of ivory
Next articleNational Day of Prayer and Fasting necessary for social change – Rev. Fr. Prof Amponsah
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here