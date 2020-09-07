The United Nations office in Ghana, on Monday disassociated itself from an award scheme purported to be associated with the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

In a public disclaimer, it stated categorically that the UN, neither in Ghana, nor anywhere else, had any affiliation with the Blueprint Global Challenge Awards, nor with the organization (Blueprint Mission), nor its personnel in any way, shape or form.

The statement which was sent to the GNA in Accra by Madam Cynthia Prah, National Information Officer, Department of Global Communications, UN Information Centre, Accra, explained that all genuine UN notices followed strict rules and procedures, and were announced or published on its websites.

It advised the public to access genuine information by visiting the relevant UN Agencies’ websites or the UN Ghana website (https://ghana.un.org/en).

The UN in Ghana remained committed to working with the government of Ghana and its people to deliver on its mandate to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and to attain its development objectives, the statements said.