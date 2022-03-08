UN-Habitat says small cities to help Africa achieve SDGs

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) said Monday that secondary cities can help the African continent to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Oumar Sylla, acting director in the regional office for Africa at UN-Habitat told a regional forum in Nairobi that intermediary cities assist to reduce pressure on larger cities to provide social services to the ever-expanding population caused by rural-urban migration.

“Secondary cities are critical because they can help to localize the SDGs at the local level,” Sylla said during a meeting of the East Africa region caucus as part of the preparations for the 9th Africities Summit, which Kenya will host in May.

The two-day forum is the fourth in a series of regional caucuses that have been organized in different cities of Africa within the framework of the elective general assembly of the United Cities and Local Government-Africa (UCLG-A).

Sylla observed that in Africa, the small and secondary cities are currently expanding at a faster rate as compared to the big cities.

He revealed that secondary cities can provide innovative mechanisms for efficient service delivery by enhancing citizen engagement in public spaces.

Julius Korir, principal secretary in Kenya’s Ministry of Devolution said that since Kenya adopted county governments in 2013, it has witnessed more robust development at the local levels as secondary cities are now playing a bigger role in public service delivery. Enditem