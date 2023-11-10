UN High Commissioner calls for immediate action to ease Gaza crisis

United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday portrayed the situation in Gaza, highlighting the critical need for accountability in human rights violations.

Turk advocated for an end to hate speech and incitement, emphasizing that a sustainable peace necessitates the termination of occupation.

During a hybrid press conference organized at the end of his trip in Egypt and Jordan, the High Commissioner also announced the loss of 99 staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The toll on civilians, as emphasized by Turk, has been staggering, with over 10,500 lives lost, including an alarming number of children (4,400) and women.

He emphasized the dire need for immediate humanitarian aid, as the conflict has crippled vital infrastructure and caused communication blackouts, impeding rescue efforts and essential medical care.

Turk urged the international community to play a pivotal role in seeking a just and equitable resolution for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Stressing the urgency, he called upon influential member states to redouble their efforts to swiftly bring the conflicted parties to a ceasefire and address the plight of civilians.