The UN-backed second meeting of the Legal Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) was held on Monday.

“The discussions of the meeting focused on legislative and legal foundations necessary for holding the national elections,” the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) tweeted, adding the meeting was facilitated by Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Libya Stephanie Williams.

During the virtual meeting, Emad al-Sayeh, head of the High National Election Commission in Libya, stated the progress in the Commission’s technical preparedness, the necessity for holding the elections, and the basis of electoral legislation that should be adopted in the coming period, the UNSMIL said.

The Legal Committee, which started its work last week, includes 18 members of the LPDF, and aims to follow up on the discussions of the constitutional committee that consists of people from the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, and to make recommendations for the purpose of assistance, according to UNSMIL.

A total of 75 Libyans representing the social and political spectrum of the Libyan society participated in the UN-sponsored LPDF held from Nov. 7 to 15 in Tunisia’s capital Tunis to discuss a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace in war-torn Libya.

The participants agreed to hold general elections in Libya on Dec. 24, 2021. They also voted through a mechanism to select the unified executive authority of the country.