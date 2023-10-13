UN human rights expert regrets postponement of visit to South Sudan

Paula Gaviria Betancur, the United Nations special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, on Tuesday regretted a decision by South Sudan to postpone her visit to the country at short notice.

Betancur expressed her deep disappointment at the postponement of the Oct. 9-20 visit and called upon the South Sudanese government to propose new dates for her visit at their earliest convenience.

“It is regrettable that the government decided to postpone my visit at extremely short notice on Friday (Oct. 6) as I was preparing to embark the following day on what would have been my first visit to a country with large-scale internal displacement and critical protection needs,” the UN expert said in a statement.

She said as an independent expert mandated by the UN Human Rights Council, her task is to engage with authorities and other interlocutors to gather first-hand information on the prevention, root causes, and drivers of internal displacement, examine the needs and human rights of all those displaced, discuss their protection, assistance and durable solutions needs, among others.

“Country visits help me to identify good practices, challenges, and opportunities to respond to internal displacement, and to support discussions among humanitarian and development actors,” the expert said.

She said visits by UN mechanisms are carried out in a spirit of constructive cooperation and aimed at offering practical recommendations to governments with the ultimate objective of strengthening the protection and promotion of human rights in the country.