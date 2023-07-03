UN Human Rights urges France to tackle police racism

France must address “the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement”, the United Nations has said following series of unrest after the killing of a teenager by the Police.

The death of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic stop has revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France’s low-income and multiethnic suburbs.

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani in response to press questions said, “we are concerned by the killing of a 17-year-old of North African descent by police in France on Tuesday.”

“We note that an investigation has been launched into alleged voluntary homicide” adding that “this is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement.”

Shamdasani also emphasized “the importance of peaceful assembly.

We call on the authorities to ensure use of force by police to address violent elements in demonstrations always respects the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, non-discrimination, precaution and accountability.

Any allegations of disproportionate use of force must be swiftly investigated.”