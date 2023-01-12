UN humanitarian agency condemns killing of three aid workers

The United Nations humanitarian agency on Wednesday condemned the killing of three aid workers in two separate attacks in South Sudan and in the Abyei Administrative Area in January.

The deceased lost their lives while delivering humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people, Acting Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan Peter Van der Auweraert said in a statement in South Sudan’s capital of Juba.

The first incident happened when armed men attacked Rumameer village in the Abyei Administrative Area on Jan. 2, killing two aid workers and several civilians, he said, adding that the second happened on Jan. 7 when an aid worker was killed by unknown individuals while he guarded humanitarian commodities in Duk County of Jonglei State. The humanitarian commodities were looted after that.

The UN humanitarian agency officer said South Sudan and the Abyei Administrative Area are in critical need of a humanitarian response to people’s needs that are impacted by increased violence against personnel and assets. Enditem