The UN peacekeeping mission has again been noted for its questionable actions. According to sources within the Central African Defense Forces, on August 28, 2022, a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter belonging to the Tunisian contingent of MINUSCA was spotted at the Bangui military airfield.

The helicopter was temporarily equipped with 7-round rocket pods for 70 MM unguided rockets. A logical question is why should the UN peacekeeping contingent install missiles on its helicopters?

The mission’s mandate is to protect civilians from all kinds of violence and to promote and support all the right things – human rights, justice, disarmament, reintegration, etc. Yet MINUSCA has failed in its mission to promote peace.

The constant bogging down in scandals related to the smuggling of natural resources, rape, murder and support for militant groups.

This time these rocket launchers, which are usually used for air support during the assault on certain buildings, were used.

Given that MINUSCA and the UN’s senior leadership rarely respond to inquiries about strange supplies they receive on CAR territory or about suspicious activities of certain contingents, CAR security experts themselves wonder what the information received about the installation of missiles on MINUSCA helicopters might mean.

Thus, it would be fair to assume that MINUSCA could use a similar scenario of aerial bombardment of the presidential palace as occurred in Côte d’Ivoire in April 2011, when Ukrainian helicopter pilots, part of the UN mission, inflicted aerial fire damage on Laurent Gbagbo’s palace and covered for French Special Forces assault groups who, on Sarkozy’s orders, stormed the presidential palace and captured President Laurent Gbagbo.

Such a dubious past brings fear to the present. Is this really the preparation of a new attempt to destabilize the situation in CAR? Perhaps an attack on the presidential palace in Bangui and the overthrow of the legitimately elected president Faustin Archange Touadera is being prepared.

If this is true, these unscrupulous attempts must be stopped immediately and the instigators punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Source – Omar Ingassou