The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) on Monday launched in Doha an International Hub on Behavioral Insights to Counter Terrorism.

The hub, established in partnership with Qatar, will be a UNOCT program office to perform three core functions, which include conducting research in behavioral sciences to analyze the motives of extremism and terrorism, providing capacity-building assistance to member states, regional organizations and civil society partners, and promoting communication, partnerships and experience sharing, according to the office.

UNOCT Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov hailed the launch as a major milestone in the strategic partnership between his office and Qatar.

“Thanks to the strong political and financial support of Qatar, UNOCT is able to provide significant assistance to member states and other actors that are tackling the scourge of terrorism,” he told a virtual event for the launch.

Earlier in September, UNOCT signed an agreement with Qatar on the latter’s financial contribution of 5 million U.S. dollars to be used over a period of three years for the establishment of the hub and the implementation of its work.