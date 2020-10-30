The United Nations (UN) systems launched a financing project here Friday to support the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana.

The country-focused joint SDG fund is to help the West African country accelerate its attainment of the targets set under the UN-led global development agenda.

“The joint SDG financing project forms part of our overarching socioeconomic response and recovery plan through which we are aligning 91 million U.S. dollars of existing funds to support Ghana,” said Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana.

He said the UN also commits to raising additional 39 million dollars over the next 18 months in support of the country’s programs under the global development agenda.

Specifically, the fund will support the consolidation of the SDG financing landscape in Ghana and deploy innovative tools for efficient prioritization of infrastructure projects and build SDG investor maps to link the private sector to viable investment opportunities, among others.

Commending the UN for the initiative, George Gyan-Baffour, Ghana’s Minister for development planning, said the ability to mobilize, sequence, and put to use effectively, a wide variety of financing sources, instruments and strategies, would be central to the country’s ability to achieve the SDGs.

“We are therefore hopeful that this joint program will provide concrete, practical, and transformational strategies for SDG financing,” Gyan-Baffour said. Enditem

